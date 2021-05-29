Dairy major Amul has slammed PETA, animal rights organization, for advising it to switch to producing vegan milk. Amul said the animal rights organisation wanted it to snatch livelihood of 100 million poor dairy farmers, of which 70 per cent are landless.

Amul's response came after People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked it to "benefit from the booming vegan food and milk market, instead of wasting resources trying to fight the demand for plant-based products".

Responding to a news article reporting this suggestion, Amul MD RS Sodhi said: "Will they (PETA) give livelihood to 100 million dairy farmers (70% landless), who will pay for children school fee. How many can afford expensive lab manufactured factory food made out of chemicals. And synthetic vitamins."

In another tweet, Sodhi said that "PETA wants Amul to snatch livelihood of 100 million poor farmers and handover its all resources built in 75 years with farmers money to market genetically modified Soya of rich MNC at exorbitant prices, which average lower middle class can't afford".

Swadeshi jagran Manch's Ashwani Mahajan backed Amul and echoed Sodhi point on livelihood of dairy farmers. Commenting on the news report asking Amul to produce vegan milk, Mahajan said: "By this act @PetaIndia wants to snatch away employment of 10 crore dairy producers, meaning thereby 5 crore population, which is mainly landless."

Don’t you know dairy farmers are mostly landless. Your designs may kill their only source of livelihood. Mind it milk is in our faith, our traditions, our taste, our food habits an easy and always available source of nutrition. https://t.co/YwzKbwoQt3 — ASHWANI MAHAJAN (@ashwani_mahajan) May 26, 2021

However, Peta India responded to Mahajan, saying, "How is letting Amul know about the trend in vegan eating and encouraging them to take advantage of it “dictating"." It further said that smart businesses respond to trends, not fight it, "like Unilever has just announced its doing with its new vegan meat".

