On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Karnataka government on Monday launched an all-women 'Pink vaccination booth'. Authorities said the state government has decided to set up one such COVID-19 vaccination booth in each district of state.

Donning sarees or salwar suits, masks and caps -- all in pink -- the women corona warriors painted the COVID-19 vaccination booth in the shade at the C V Raman Hospital here, that was inaugurated by Health Minister K Sudhakar.

The bedsheets, curtains and the table cloths at the booth too were in pink colour. Speaking on the occasion, Sudhakar underlined the need to create awareness among people against disparity and atrocity towards women. Lamenting that there were still instances of exploitation of women, he said it was necessary to create awareness on gender equality and rights.

A medical professional himself, Sudhakar said the state has set a target to achieve zero mortality rate among newborn and mothers, especially in North Karnataka.

He also added that the pink booth is exclusively staffed by women including vaccinators, site supervisors and security personnel.

Inaugurated the all-women Pink Booth at CV Raman Nagar Gen Hosp. The pink booth is exclusively staffed by women including vaccinators, site supervisors and security personnel. Also released the special envelope brought by India Post on the occasion of#InternationalWomensDay. pic.twitter.com/hn15dEBXpA — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 8, 2021

Sudhakar on Saturday informed that the number of COVID-19 vaccination centers will be increased to 3,000 across the state from Monday.

"From March 8, COVID-19 vaccination will be provided at about 3,000 centres including Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Taluk Hospitals and District Hospitals and the target is to vaccinate 1.5 lakh people each day across the state," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka on Sunday recorded 622 fresh coronavirus infections and three related deaths, taking the total caseload and toll to 9.55 lakh and 12,362 respectively, health department said. According to the health bulletin, so far 9,35,772 people were discharged cumulatively including 351 today. There were 6,862 active cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurapps on Monday announced a proposal to provide six-months child care leave to women employees of the Government.

He also announced a grant of ₹37,188 crore for women oriented programmes.

Presenting the 2021-22 budget in the Legislative Assembly, he proposed upgradation of Anganwadis situated in Bengaluru and other cities into creches for the benefit of urban working women.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via