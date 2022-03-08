Wishing his wife on Women's Day, Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shared his wife's story and learnings from her journey when she was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021.

“Seema, my wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Nov. She decided to share her journey & learnings till now to create awareness on cancer & the importance of regular health checkups, health insurance & overall health & well being, Happy Women's Day," he said in a tweet.

Happy Women's Day. https://t.co/09hsHMDPWp — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 8, 2022

In a blog shared by his wife of her journey, she said “I absolutely did everything possible to be healthy and I thought nothing could physically slow me down until I was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2021. Stage 2 cancer and not more than 2 years old. The last few months since my diagnosis have been a blur and an emotional roller coaster."

On how she got to know about her cancer she said that she used to get a full-body health check-up done regularly for many years. The mammogram showed a small lump in her right breast.

Even though she had no symptoms, she decided to go meet an oncologist who did a biopsy, followed by a PET scan which confirmed that the lump was cancerous and was localized to the breasts.

Nithin and his wife both went bald at the same time. He agreed to remain bald until his wife's hair grew back again. “Having a bald Nithin around me has helped me now make me like my new hairstyle. I might just end up continuing to remain bald even after my chemo," she said.

“Today, cancer is curable, unless it is too late before it is spotted. I have been using every opportunity to talk about the importance of health checkups, even if you look and feel healthy. As a takeaway from reading this, I would love it if you could talk about the importance of regular health checkups to as many people as you can," she added in her post.

Apart from addressing the core issue of cancer being a taboo, and hopefully getting others to come out and share their experiences as well and spread awareness, there are a few other learnings why she shared as well.

