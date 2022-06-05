25 glacial lakes and water bodies in India, China and Nepal have recorded over 40% rise in their water spread posing a grave threat to 5 Indian states and 2 Union territories
NEW DELHI :As the world celebrates Environment day on 5 June, a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) titled 'State of India's Environment 2022: In Figures' has painted a harsh reality of its coastline.
While countries strive to reduce collective carbon emission, depletion of renewable resource like coal surges thereby resulting in severe power crisis, global warming melts glaciers, the coasts of India might possibly looking at a no survival future.
The report from CSE has only brought the nightmare true, which shows that twenty-five glacial lakes and water bodies in India, China and Nepal have recorded over 40% rise in their water spread areas since 2009, posing a grave threat to five Indian states and two Union territories.
The states and union territories include, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.
It said that over a third of India's coastline witnessed some degree of erosion between 1990 and 2018. West Bengal is the worst hit with over 60% of its shoreline under erosion.
An increase in the frequency of cyclones and rise in the sea level, and anthropogenic activities such as the construction of harbours, beach mining and building of dams are some of the reasons for coastal erosion, it said.
Citing government data, the report said three out of every four river-monitoring stations in India have recorded alarming levels of heavy toxic metals -- lead, iron, nickel, cadmium, arsenic, chromium and copper.
In one-fourth of the monitoring stations, spread across 117 rivers and tributaries, high levels of two or more toxic metals have been reported.
Of the 33 monitoring stations in the Ganga river, contaminant levels in 10 are high.
The report said 45 to 64% of India's forest cover is likely to become climate hotspots by 2030. By 2050, almost the entire forest cover of the country is likely to become a climate hotspot.
"The severity, in terms of damage due to climate change, is set to increase in 2085," the CSE report stated.
A climate hotspot refers to an area that is likely to face severe impacts of climate change.
The report revealed that India recycled 12% and burnt 20% of the 3.5 million tonnes of plastic waste it generated in 2019-20. There is no information on the remaining 68% of plastic waste, which most likely would have ended up in dumpsites and landfills, it stated.
What is World Environment Day?
World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated annually on 5 June and is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging awareness and action for the protection of the environment.
First held in 1973, it has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, Alien overpopulation, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime.
World Environment Day is a global platform for public outreach, with participation from over 143 countries annually. Each year, the program has provided a theme and forum for businesses, non government organizations, communities, governments and celebrities to advocate environmental causes.
Theme of World Environment Day 2022
The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is Only One Earth, focusing on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature".
The theme of World Environment Day 2022 is Only One Earth, focusing on "Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature".