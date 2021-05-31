On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that smokers face a 40-50% higher risk of developing severe disease deaths from COVID-19 . He further expressed that use of tobacco in the country has decreased by six percentage points from 34.6% in 2009-10 to 28.6% in 2016-17.

Vardhan, who chaired an event to mark the World No Tobacco Day, said, “In India, over 1.3 million deaths are attributable to tobacco use every year amounting to 3500 deaths per day, imposing a lot of avoidable socio-economic burden. In addition to the death and diseases it causes, tobacco also impacts the economic development of the country." He further said smokers face a 40-50% higher risk of developing severe disease deaths from COVID-19.

As per the WHO study titled “Economic Costs of Diseases and Deaths Attributable to Tobacco Use in India" it has been estimated that the economic burden of diseases and deaths attributable to tobacco use of tobacco in India was as high as Rs. 1.77 lakh crores, amounting to approx 1% of GDP.

Recollecting his long fight against Tobacco at every step of his career, the minister said, “As Delhi Health Minister, I got an opportunity to conceive the ‘Delhi Prohibition of smoking and Non Smokers Health Protection Act’ and have it passed in the Delhi assembly in 1997."

"This very statute became the model for Central Legislation banning smoking in public places in 2002, on the directions of Supreme Court. This was followed by comprehensive tobacco control legislation in 2003 [Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade, Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act –COTPA, 2003] which aims to provide smoke free public places and also places restrictions on tobacco advertisement and promotion," he further said.

We have set an ambitious target of reducing tobacco use by 30% by 2025

He noted that with the persistent efforts of Centre and state governments, the prevalence of tobacco use has decreased by six percentage points from 34.6% in 2009-10 to 28.6% in 2016-17. And further said, “We have set an ambitious target of reducing tobacco use by 30% by 2025."

"Our tobacco control targets have been devised keeping in view the targets for control of non-communicable diseases and are consistent with the targets set under the SDGs. We will be soon releasing the findings of fourth round of Global Youth Tobacco Survey conducted among 13-15 year school going students."

Speaking on the staunch political commitment of the government in curbing tobacco use, he said, “When I joined as Union Health Minister, I decided to combat the menace of e-cigarettes and conceived the ‘Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019’ which prohibits Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement of e-Cigarettes."

"The exemplary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji convinced different stakeholders and allowed for the smooth passage of the Bill by the Parliament in 2019. Sustained Government efforts have contributed to saving the country from the menace of e-cigarettes which could have disproportionately affected the teenage population," he concludes.





