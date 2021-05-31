"This very statute became the model for Central Legislation banning smoking in public places in 2002, on the directions of Supreme Court. This was followed by comprehensive tobacco control legislation in 2003 [Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade, Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act –COTPA, 2003] which aims to provide smoke free public places and also places restrictions on tobacco advertisement and promotion," he further said.