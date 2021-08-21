On the occasion of the Onam festival, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor relased a video in which he can be seen enjoying the swing hung on a tree in the courtyard of his family home as a family member pushes it forward.

Tharoor, who is Lok Sabha from Thiruvananthapuram, wrote," There’s an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam!".

Tharoor is seen dressed in a red kurta along with a white mundu in the nearly 30-second video.

There’s an Onam swing tradition that one normally leaves to young girls. I was persuaded to get Into the spirit of things this year. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/Z23nJ9Fmfp — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

In an earlier tweet, Tharoor posted a clip from a Malayalam news TV channel, which captured him explaining details about the festival and how he used to spend his childhood.

He also mentioned that the ancestral house at Pallakad's Elavanchery village was the venue where he married Sunanda Pushkar in August 2010.

As part of our Onam celebrations, “Puthari puja at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, Elavanchery, Palakkad district, Kerala. Happy Onam! pic.twitter.com/ZxYd2sPhR8 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2021

Onam is a harvest festival celebrated by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.

The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam.

Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases in Kerala, the state government has decided to hold Onam celebrations on virtual mode.

The virtual celebration of the Onam festival formally began on August 14.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.