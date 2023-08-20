comScore
Onam 2023: Athachamayam celebrations begins in Kerala, marks the start of 10-day festivities

 2 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST Livemint ( with inputs from PTI )

Kerala's Onam celebrations begin with Athachamayam, a cultural fest promoting secularism and unity beyond religion.

Attending Athachamayam is the best way to experience nearly all the dance forms of Kerala. The annual festival is conducted on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month Chingam. (AP)Premium
Attending Athachamayam is the best way to experience nearly all the dance forms of Kerala. The annual festival is conducted on the Atham asterism of the Malayalam month Chingam. (AP)

The 10-day 'Onam' celebrations in Kerala began with the Athachamayam celebrations on 20 August. Athachamayam celebrations were marked by a colourful rally accompanied by floats and folk-dance performances.

Athachamayam is a cultural fest which marks the beginning of the ten-day Onam Festival. The festival provides one the rare opportunity to witness almost all the folk art forms of Kerala. 

The beginning of the festivities was officially inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the event was attended by many political leaders as well as superstar Mammootty, news agency PTI has reported.

After lighting a lamp, Vijayan said the secular nature of the celebrations should be upheld even in the present modern times as it was done in the past when the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi held the festivities.

He added that even back then Karingachira Kathanar, who represented the Christian community, Nettoor Thangal representing the Muslim community and Chembil Arayan, representing the fisher folk, along with the royal families were part of the Athachamayam celebrations.

Further adding, he said that the light and message of secularism, brotherhood and peace projected by Tripunithura, once the capital of the erstwhile Royal Kingdom of Kochi, needs to spread across the country to counter the darkness of communalism, communal riots and racism.

Vijayan also added that the secular nature of Onam showed unity of minds beyond caste, creed and religion, as reported by PTI.

Thousands, across all age groups and from all walks of life, turned up to watch the colourful procession which was lent a rhythmic touch by the 'chendamelam' and 'panchavadyam' performances by percussionists. Various folk art forms like Theyyam, Kolkali, Mayilattam, Ammankudam, Pulikkali, and classical art forms like Kathakali added colour to the Athachamayam procession.

Many of those who lined up along the procession route to witness the festivities told media that rain, natural disasters and the pandemic had played spoilsport over the last few years and the rally could not be held properly, PTI reported.

"This year it is on a Sunday, so we can come and watch it in person instead of TV. Let's hope it does not rain," they said. In the days of kings, the Maharaja of Kochi used to participate in the procession from Tripunithura to the Vamanamoorthy temple at Thrikkakara.

According to legends, the festival is celebrated to welcome King Mahabali, whose spirit is believed to visit Kerala at the time of Onam to see his subjects.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated: 20 Aug 2023, 01:51 PM IST
