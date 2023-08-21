Onam holds a great significance in Kerala as it commemorates the return of the legendary King Mahabali. The auspicious festival extends over a period of 10 days, commencing on August 20 and concluding on August 31 this year. The festival is knit with the harvest season of standing crops.

The 10-day-long Onam festivities, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are celebrated with much pomp across Kerala as people pays homage to legendary King Mahabali's homecoming, entwined with a tapestry of stories and myths. The sequence begins with Atham, followed by Chodhi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketa, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradam, culminating on the 10th day, known as Thiruvonam. holds much significance. Thiruvonam, the last day, is the most auspicious day as it marks the end of the Onam celebrations, and families prepare and enjoy Onasadya, the opulent Onam feast.

Onam is celebrated in the Chingam month, which marks the beginning of the Malayalam calendar. Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year called the Kolla Varsham. The harvest festival marks the return of demon King Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved state Kerala. The legends say that, King Mahabali defeated the Gods and ruled all three worlds. He was a generous and wise leader, but the Gods started feeling insecure due to his popularity. They approached Lord Vishnu and requested him to help them. Therefore, Vishnu took his fifth avatar -- the Brahmin dwarf Vamana.

Brahmin Vamana paid King Mahabali a visit. The generous King as him what he wished for and promised to grant him the same. Vamana requested "three pieces of land." Then, he grew in size and covered the sky and the netherworld in his first and second steps. When Lord Vishnu's fifth avatar was about to take his third step, King Mahabali offered his own head to God. Pleased by his sacrifice, Lord Vishnu granted King Mahabali to rule his kingdom till the end of Kalyuga and the right to visit his kingdom and people during Onam.

To welcome Mahabali, people start constructing floral carpets (Pookkalam) in front of their homes and institutions. Celebrations of many kinds begin today in schools, universities, offices, and other locations.

During the Onam festival, people usually wear traditional kasavu saris and mundu (dhoti). It is a time when family members and friends gather and exchange gifts like new dresses. During Onam, unique food items are prepared at home and distributed to others. One of the highlights of the Onam celebrations is the preparation of Onasadya, a special vegetarian feast.

This is a significant occasion for merchants as well. People spend money on purchases. Shops also offer large discounts to attract clients. Kerala is celebrating for the next ten days. Floral carpets are made by women dressed in traditional saris. They assemble and sing a well-known song in honour of the occasion. People also enjoy other cultural activities, including Onakalikal (various games played during the festival), Vallamkali (boat race), Pulikali (a tableau with actors dressed as tigers and hunters), and archery during Onam.