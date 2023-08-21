Onam 2023: History, significance and celebrations of Kerala's harvesting festival2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:06 PM IST
Onam holds a great significance in Kerala as it commemorates the return of the legendary King Mahabali. The auspicious festival extends over a period of 10 days, commencing on August 20 and concluding on August 31 this year. The festival is knit with the harvest season of standing crops.