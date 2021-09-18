Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari told the media that he ordered the demolition of his father-in-law's house without telling his wife. The minister said while speaking at an event in Haryana where he reviewed the progress of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Gadkari recalled that he was newly married when he took such a decision. Elaborating further, Gadkari said that his father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road therefore, he ordered to raze it off.

"I was newly married," Gadkari said, cracking up about the incident. “My father-in-law's house was in the middle of the road. Without telling my wife, I had ordered the demolition of my father-in-law's house," Gadkari said during the event.

Further speaking about the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Gadkari said it would be 1,380 km long and will go up to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT). He said it would be the world's largest expressway, adding that, the project will be completed by March 2022.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is crossing from the tribal districts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. It will connect the urban centers of Delhi through the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor along with a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

It is estimated the expressway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Delhi to 18-20 hours from the current duration of 24-26 hours. Besides, it will take only 12-13 hours by car to reach Mumbai from Delhi via the new expressway, the minister claimed.

Gadkari also told the public about his extra-income source. Gadkari revealed that he gets ₹4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube for lecture videos.

During Covid-19 times, the road transport and highways minister said, he did two things.

"I became a chef and started cooking at home and giving lectures through video conference. I delivered more than 950 lectures online, including lectures to foreign universities students, which were uploaded on YouTube.

"Viewership of my YouTube channel increased and YouTube now pays me ₹4 lakh per month as royalty," he said.

