Once states agree, petroleum will be brought into GST: FM
- Sitharaman says the government had kept micro, small and medium enterprises in mind while making the budget, which also emphasised on strong capital expenditure by the Centre and sustaining eonomic growth momentum
GULVEEN AULAKH, NEW DELHI : Once states make up their mind on the timing of including crude oil and select petroleum products in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and determine a tax rate, these will be subsumed into the new indirect tax system, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event today.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×