Once states agree, petroleum will be brought into GST: FM

Sitharaman said that these items are continuing in the old indirect tax regime not because the Centre does not want them in, but because it requires the concurrence of the entire GST Council, comprising central and state finance ministers. Sitharaman said that it is not about the Council saying 'yes'. "...what they have to do is to determine a rate and once they tell me the rate, we (will) get it into the GST," Sitharaman said.