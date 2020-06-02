Once upbeat on India, Moody’s turns a pessimist

In November 2017, Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating hoping that the structural reforms that were being undertaken by the government will lift up the country’s potential growth. A lot of analysts then viewed it with suspicion, calling it over-optimism on the part of the rating agency. Neither of the other two rating agencies, S&P and Fitch Ratings, followed suit. Now, about two-and-a-half years later, Moody’s seems to be doing a course correction, admitting that the implementation of reforms has been relatively weak and hasn’t resulted in material credit improvements, indicating limited policy effectiveness.