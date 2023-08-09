‘Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion, not…’ CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha2 min read 09 Aug 2023, 03:55 PM IST
CJI Chandrachud says opinions of former judges are not binding; responds to comments made by former CJI Ranjan Gogoi.
After former CJI Ranjan Gogoi's commented that the basic structure doctrine was debatable, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has remarked saying that that once judges demit office whatever they say is just opinion and is not binding.
