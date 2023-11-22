ONDC aims to hitch a ride on last-mile transport
The state-run platform is attempting to create a network of last-mile service providers to make travel seamless for commuters moving within cities or between multiple cities
State-run Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is attempting to create a network of last-mile service providers to make travel seamless for commuters moving within cities or even between multiple cities. A single window would integrate e-rickshaws, autorickshaws, buses, app-based taxis as well as regular taxis, two officials familiar with the development said.