Is ONDC really the UPI of e-commerce?10 min read 28 May 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Though both platforms have superficial similarities, UPI didn't have to contend with an existing monopoly to achieve runaway success in digital payments
Bengaluru: Everyone’s Commerce," the website of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), tells us when we log on. “Experience India’s biggest e-commerce revolution!" another page on the site states. “Purchase products or services from a huge catalogue of sellers across India. Find your local grocery, apparel, or utility shops online".
