ONDC to end monopolistic practices in e-commerce: Piyush Goyal

ONDC aims to democratise Digital Commerce, moving it from a platform-centric model to an open-network. "As UPI is to the digital payment domain, ONDC is to e-commerce in India. ONDC will enable, buyers and sellers to be digitally visible and transact through an open network. no matter what platform/application they use. ONDC will empower merchants and consumers by breaking silos to form a single network to drive innovation and scale, transforming all businesses from retail goods, food to mobility," the commerce ministry said.

