One arrested for GST fraud

It also said that evidence showed the company in Ghaziabad was involved in availing of inadmissible tax credit on the strength of invoices received from various firms without actual supply of goods. The quantum of such inadmissible tax credit is more than ₹52 crore, the statement said. The director of the company was arrested last week and a judicial remand of 14 days was granted, said the statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}