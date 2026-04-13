One button, two number plates: 'Drunk' Hyderabad doctor booked after BMW trick uncovered

A 30-year-old doctor was caught for allegedly driving his high-end BMW in an "inebriated" state while using a flip number plate system that displayed two different registration numbers, police said on Monday. The incident came to light on April 10 during a routine check in Jubilee Hills, where the man was found driving "drunk". The car was seized and taken to a police station.

At the station, a constable accidentally pressed a button near the driver’s seat, which revealed the unusual feature, news agency PTI reported.

After the button was pressed, the number plate flipped, showing two different registration numbers—one from Delhi and the other from Telangana.

One of the number plates was registered in Telangana as ‘TS9FQ9999’, while the other carried a Delhi registration, ‘DL6CM7097’.

What has the investigation revealed so far? Police said the doctor had purchased the car in Delhi but had not updated its registration. An official from Jubilee Hills Police Station said he had bought the flip number plate system online and got it installed by a technician in the city around two years ago.

Further investigation revealed that a similar car with the Telangana registration number belonged to one of his relatives.

Why was the dual number plate used? According to police, the doctor was allegedly using both the Delhi and Telangana registration numbers through the flip system on his vehicle.

Based on preliminary findings, officials suspect he may have done so to evade road tax. However, the exact motive is still under investigation.

A case has been registered against the doctor on charges of impersonation and cheating, along with offences under the Motor Vehicles Act for drunk driving. Police have also issued him a notice.

Officials said the technician involved in installing the system will also be examined as part of the probe.

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Meanwhile, a moving BMW burst into flames on a road connecting New Chandigarh to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Mohali. The incident occurred on Sunday at around 2.45 pm.

According to a report by India Today, the car had been moving normally before sparks were seen emerging from it. Within seconds, thick smoke billowed out and the vehicle was quickly engulfed in flames.

A loud explosion was heard shortly afterwards. The driver acted swiftly and managed to jump out of the car, saving his life.

The fire spread rapidly, reducing the luxury vehicle to a mass of flames. By the time the fire brigade reached the spot, the car had already turned into a smoking wreck.