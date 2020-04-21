Till now, over 2000 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi. (PTI)
One Covid-19 positive case found in Rashtrapati Bhavan,125 familes put in self-isolation

1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2020, 08:37 AM IST ANI

  • After one positive case of coronavirus was found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation
New Delhi: After one positive case of coronavirus was found in Rashtrapati Bhavan, 125 families have been advised to remain in self-isolation as per the Union Health Ministry's guidelines, according to sources.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is 17,656, of which 14,255 are active cases and 2,842 have recovered/migrated. As many as 559 deaths have been reported so far.

