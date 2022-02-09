Health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today said India has achieved a historic feat as one crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As per the official data, 5,04,94,313 youngsters have been vaccinated with first Covid vaccination dose so far.

With the administration of more than 53.61 lakh doses, including 53,61,099 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.87 crore, the Union health ministry data shows.

What a historic feat by Young India! 👦🏻👧🏻



Over 1⃣ crore youngsters between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19 💉



1 करोड़ से अधिक 15-18 आयुवर्ग के बच्चों को लगी कोविड वैक्सीन की दोनों डोज।#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/485aB83aJo — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) February 9, 2022

The ministry said the feat has been achieved through 1,90,41,308 sessions.

