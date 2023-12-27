Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  One dead, another injured in a blast at Indian Oil Corp's plant in Chennai

Reuters

One person was killed and another injured in an explosion at Indian Oil Corp's plant in Chennai on Wednesday, two fire department officials said on condition of anonymity

One worker was killed and another injured in an explosion at state-run refiner Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC) plant in Chennai on Wednesday, two fire department officials told Reuters.

The explosion occurred when welding work was underway in an ethanol storage tank, the officials said, on the condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak with the media.

The cause of the incident is still unclear, they added.

IOC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Officials are at the premises and are assessing the damages, the sources said, without providing details.

(Details awaited…)

