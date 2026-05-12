One dead, four ill after eating watermelon at family function in Chhattisgarh village

A 15-year-old boy died and three other children fell ill in Chhattisgarh’s Janjgir-Champa district after allegedly consuming cut watermelon that had reportedly been left open for several hours, news agency PTI reported.

The incident took place in Ghurkot village, where the children allegedly ate watermelon that had been sliced in the morning and consumed later in the evening.

Doctors suspect food poisoning and bacterial contamination as the possible cause of the illness, although the exact reason will only be confirmed after forensic examination.

Children complained of vomiting after eating fruit According to local residents, the children began vomiting and complained of severe discomfort shortly after eating the fruit. Their family members rushed them to a nearby healthcare facility, where one of the children died during treatment.

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Officials said the condition of the other three children is stable.

The deceased was identified as Akhilesh Dheewar (15), a resident of Podi Dalha village. The other children who fell ill were Dheewar (4) from Awarid village, Pintu Dheewar (12) from Khatola village and Hitesh Dheewar (13) from Kotgarh village.

Samples sent for forensic examination Dr S Kujur, civil surgeon at the Janjgir-Champa district hospital, said the viscera of the deceased child had been sent for examination.

“The watermelon was sliced on Monday morning and the children ate it in the evening. Vomiting started after eating it. One child died while the remaining three are stable,” Kujur said.

He added that the children had come from different villages to attend a family function at their maternal uncle’s house.

Kujur further said that three other watermelons kept in the house had not been cut, and one of them had also been sent for forensic examination as part of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a couple and their two teenage daughters had fallen ill after eating watermelon at their home in Mumbai’s Pydhonie last week and died within hours of one another.

Later, a report by the state-run Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) stated that traces of zinc phosphide, a highly toxic rodenticide, had been found in samples of the viscera taken from all four deceased members of the Dokadia family.

Traces of zinc phosphide were also found in watermelon samples collected from the Dokadias’ home. Investigators considered this a significant finding, as all four family members had eaten the fruit after having dinner with relatives.

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Within hours, Abdullah Dokadia, 40, who ran a mobile phone business in Andheri, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13, had complained of nausea, vomiting and shortness of breath. They were rushed to hospital but died one after another on the intervening night of April 25 and 26.

Abdullah Dokadia was the last to die and had recorded the events of the evening with the JJ Marg police, who had been called to the hospital to register a medico-legal case.