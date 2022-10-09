One dead, four trapped as under-construction wall collapsed in Mohali

One dead, four trapped as under-construction wall collapsed in Mohali1 min read . 10:34 PM IST
- One laborer died while four are trapped as wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Center collapsed
One laborer died, while four are still trapped inside the debris, as a wall of an under-construction showroom collapsed in Mohali. The showroom was under-construction at the Mohali City Centre on the Mohali airport road.
Eight laborers were trapped under the debris in the incident, out of which four were taken out and shifted to hospital. The doctors couldn't save one of the rescued laborer and the other three are also critical.
The laborers were working to build a showroom at the Mohali City Centre. After the wall collapsed, other workers came to help the victims and the police and fire services were informed.
The news comes amid similar news from Delhi where a house collapsed near the Lahori Gate area of Delhi and several people are feared trapped in the incident. The Delhi fire services are leading the rescue operation with five tenders on the spot. So far, five people have been rescued and were shifted to the hospital.
The incident took place near Valmiki Mandir, Farsh Khana Lahori gate around 7:30 PM. The fire officials suspect three-four more persons to be trapped inside the debris and efforts are on to pull out them alive. The National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) also reached the spot to help with the rescue operations.
The house collapse came amid the city saw second-highest 24-hour rainfall in October since 2007. Delhi received 74 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, short of 87.9 mm received last year on 18 October.
The rain also helped the city with a better air quality index with the AQI score hovering around 48-50 during the day.
