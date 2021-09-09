The accident occurred when the private boat 'Ma Kamala' was headed to Majuli from Nimati Ghat and ferry 'Tripkai', operated by the state's Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department, was coming from the riverine island.
"The boat capsized and sank," an official of the IWT Department said.
The 28-year-old teacher passed away in hospital after she was rescued from the river, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Chief Executive Officer Gyanendra Tripathi said.
So far, around 42 people have been rescued and the rescue operation is underway. The Army has joined the operations with SDRF and NDRF on Thursday with some advanced machines.
Meanwhile, three senior officials of IWT Department have been suspended on the charge of negligence of duty in connection with the accident.
The names of the suspended officers include Bikramaditya Choudhury, in-charge Executive Engineer, IWT, Dibrugarh Division; Mukut Gogoi, in-charge Assistant Executive Engineer, IWT, Jorhat Sub-Division and Ratul Tamuli, Junior Engineer, IWT, Jorhat Sub-Division.