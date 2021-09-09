One dead, over a dozen missing in Assam boat accident; 3 officers suspended

Assam boat accident: NDRF conducts a rescue operation as two boats carrying approximately 120 passengers collided in the Brahmaputra river in Jorhat on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

Assam boat accident: As per the reports, around 120 passengers were on board the boats when they crashed into each other at Nimati Ghat in the Jorhat district of Assam