One dose of two-dose cholera vaccine enough for protection: WHO2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 08:04 PM IST
Due to the shortage of cholera vaccines, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has decided to temporarily suspend the standard two-dose vaccination regimen for the disease and replace it with a single dose. The decision came after a rise in the death toll from various countries, due to the disease which spreads through contact with contaminated water and food.