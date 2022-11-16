‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’ will be India's theme of G-20 Presidency: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 12:47 PM IST
India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning 1 December 2022
India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning 1 December 2022
During its G-20 Presidency next year, India will work jointly with G20 partners towards this objective. Principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future", PM Modi said at G-20's Session III