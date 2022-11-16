During its G-20 Presidency next year, India will work jointly with G20 partners towards this objective. Principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future", PM Modi said at G-20's Session III

The digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes truly inclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G-20 summit today.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

"Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our era. The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty," Modi said.

"Digital solutions can also be helpful in the fight against climate change - as we all saw in the examples of remote-working and paperless green offices during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Modi said digital use can bring scale and speed and transparency can be brought into governance.

"This is our approach based on the digital revolution that is going on in India today. Take, for example, our Unified Payment Interface (UPI)," he said.

Modi said over 40 per cent of the world's real-time payment transactions took place through UPI last year.

"Similarly, we opened 460 million new bank accounts on the basis of digital identity, making India a global leader in financial inclusion today. Our open source CoWIN platform made the biggest vaccination campaign in human history, a success even during the pandemic," he said.

The prime minister said citizens of most developing countries of the world do not have any kind of digital identity.