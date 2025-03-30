‘One Earth One Health’: PM Modi reveals Yoga 2025 theme in Mann Ki Baat, praises rapper ‘Hanumankind’ | 10 updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday delivered his 120th Mann Ki Baat radio address, highlighting the significance of the “Hindu New Year” as the Chaitra Navratri festival began.

Here are 10 things the Prime Minister said during his latest broadcast: 1. PM Modi revealed the Yoga Day 2025 theme as “Yoga for One Earth One Health”, stating that less than 100 days are left for International Yoga Day and it has taken “the shape of a grand festival of yoga”.

2. The Prime Minister spoke of rapper and singer Sooraj Cherukat, known professionally as ‘Hanumankind, ’ and said his ‘Run It Up’ is becoming popular. “Our indigenous games are now becoming a part of popular culture. Our traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka and Thang-Ta have been included in it,” he mentioned.

Advertisement

3. Speaking on Mahua flowers, the Prime Minister said villagers and tribal community know about its significance and cookies are made from Mahua flowers in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, which are becoming popular “due to the efforts of four sisters of Rajakoh village in Madhya Pradesh. In Adilabad district of Telangana also, two sisters have carried out a new experiment with Mahua flowers”.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi pays floral tribute to RSS founder in Nagpur | Watch

Read More

4. Underscoring that not over 9-10 billion cubic metres of water conservation can take place in the Govind Sagar lake, PM Modi said, “more than 11 billion cubic meters of water has been conserved through newly built tanks, water recharge structures and ponds”.

5. “Atharva Kapoor from Varanasi, Aaryash Leekha and Atrey Maan from Mumbai have written about their feelings on my recent visit to Mauritius. They have written that they greatly enjoyed the performance of 'Geet Gawai' during this visit,” PM Modi mentioned.

Advertisement

6. PM Modi suggested that children should take up a new hobby in the Summer days. Calling it an “opportunity”, he emphasised on inculcating new skills, hobbies by joining volunteer activities and asking any school, organisation, or social institution to share any activity with #MyHolidays.

Also Read | PM Modi in Nagpur today: Full itinerary here

7. “Nowadays, the trend of getting rid of old clothes as soon as possible and buying new ones is increasing all over the world. This becomes textile waste. Many items like decorative pieces, handbags, stationery and toys are being made from textile waste, ” PM Modi said.

8. The Prime Minister stated various organisations are involved in “popularising the 'circular fashion brands' these days", adding to his comment on textile waste.

9. PM Modi highlighted works related to water harvesting and water conservation have increased in many states, mentioning “The Ministry of Jal Shakti and numerous NGOs are working in that direction.” Advertisement

10. Stating “Catch the Rain” campaign is not of the government but of the society and people, PM Modi said Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari Abhiyan is also active to connect more people with water conservation.