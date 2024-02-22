One foreigner dead, multiple missing after avalanche hits Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg
Jammu and Kashmir administration is conducting the rescue efforts with the Army personnel and choppers and 5 persons are rescued so far
At least one foreigner is dead while multiple are missing after a avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area. The local administration is conducting the rescue efforts with the Army personnel and choppers. The reports claim that at least 5 persons were rescued so far from the mishap.
On Thursday, Omar Adbullah also shared some glimpses of his skiing skills as he posted videos on his X handle. “Same slope, different day. It’s amazing what a difference a bit of sunshine makes," the Vice President of National Conference said while sharing a video of skiing in Gulmarg.
This is the second avalanche in Kashmir within two days as on Wednesday a avalanche struck Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh road. The immediate trigger of avalanche can be attributed to the continuous snowfall in the region from past few days.
