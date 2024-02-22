Jammu and Kashmir administration is conducting the rescue efforts with the Army personnel and choppers and 5 persons are rescued so far

At least one foreigner is dead while multiple are missing after a avalanche hit Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg area. The local administration is conducting the rescue efforts with the Army personnel and choppers. The reports claim that at least 5 persons were rescued so far from the mishap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The avalanche came a day after 4th edition of the Khelo India Winter Games kicked off in Gulmarg.

“Around 1400 hours today, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and one still remains missing," the District Disaster Management Authority Baramulla said informing about the avalanche. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the report, the avalanche occurred around Kongdoori slopes and the persons affected were foreign visitors who had ventured onto the ski slopes without the company of local residents. Currently, rescue and search operations are being conducted by both the Army personnel and a patrolling team from the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah reacted to the developments on X and spoke about the dangers and risk of lives in skiing. He also prayed for the people who were missing and expressed hope that they were alive.

“While the details are still sketchy some skiers are reportedly missing after an avalanche was triggered in the area around Gulmarg. It appears the skiers were skiing off the piste or groomed slopes in the ‘back country’. Days like today remind us that while the skiing is fun, the fresh powder exhilarating & the visuals spectacular, skiing is not without its dangers & risk to lives. Praying that all the missing skiers are found alive & the reports of a casualty end up being unfounded," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Thursday, Omar Adbullah also shared some glimpses of his skiing skills as he posted videos on his X handle. “Same slope, different day. It’s amazing what a difference a bit of sunshine makes," the Vice President of National Conference said while sharing a video of skiing in Gulmarg.

This is the second avalanche in Kashmir within two days as on Wednesday a avalanche struck Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh road. The immediate trigger of avalanche can be attributed to the continuous snowfall in the region from past few days.

