One govt job for each family, 6 free LPG cylinders per year: AIADMK manifesto

The AIADMK manifesto includes 'Amma' homes for all, Amma washing machines and solar gas stoves for every family. It also proposes to change the name of Madras high court to Tamil Nadu high court
CHENNAI (TAMIL NADU) :
Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday released its election manifesto in which it promises at least one government job to every family in the state.
The party manifesto was released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders here in the state capital.