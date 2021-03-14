Subscribe
One govt job for each family, 6 free LPG cylinders per year: AIADMK manifesto

One govt job for each family, 6 free LPG cylinders per year: AIADMK manifesto

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam release AIADMK's election manifesto ahead of the State Assembly Election, in Chennai on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
ANI

The AIADMK manifesto includes 'Amma' homes for all, Amma washing machines and solar gas stoves for every family. It also proposes to change the name of Madras high court to Tamil Nadu high court

CHENNAI (TAMIL NADU) : Ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Sunday released its election manifesto in which it promises at least one government job to every family in the state.

The party manifesto was released by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other senior leaders here in the state capital.

The key promises made by the party in its manifesto include 'Amma' homes for all, six free LPG cylinders per year for every family and at least one government job per household.

The party manifesto promises to provide 'Amma' washing machines and solar gas stoves for every family. It proposes to change the name of Madras High Court to Tamil Nadu High Court.

The manifesto also proposes to grant dual citizenship to Sri Lankan refugees. Further, it mentions that the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case will be released.

AIADMK will contest the state assembly election in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Elections to the 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly will be held on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

