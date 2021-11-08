‘One Health implementation needs help from all stakeholders’

The One Health framework is being implemented with a multi-stakeholder approach, bringing together stakeholders from the public as well as the private sector. The Government of India is committed to focusing its resources on improving the health and security of livestock and people. This will be achieved by building and strengthening India’s One Health system, including animal and human disease surveillance; workforce development; improved laboratory infrastructure; rapid outbreak detection, reporting and response; biosecurity in animal production systems, and by building human capital and community awareness. The recent announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the establishment of a National Institution for One Health as part of the PM Ayushman scheme is a step forward in accelerating our efforts.