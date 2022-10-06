One held from Bihar for threat calls to Ambani family

One held from Bihar for threat calls to Ambani family1 min read . 12:49 PM IST
An unidentified person on Wednesday called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, the police official said.
A man from Bihar has been arrested by Mumbai Police in connection with anonymous threatening calls to target industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family, said an official on Thursday as quoted by the news agency PTI.
The police team picked up a suspect from Darbhanga district around midnight and was bringing him back here, the office said.
An unidentified person on Wednesday called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, the police official said.
The caller also issued a threat against Mukesh Ambani and his family, he said. The threat call from an unknown number was received at 12:57 pm.
"A call was received on the landline number of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at 12.57 pm today from an unknown number in which the caller threatened to blow up the Hospital and issued threats in name of some members of the Ambani family," Mumbai Police said in an official statement.
An FIR has been registered at D B Marg police station against the unidentified person and an investigation is on into the matter, he added. This is not the first time Mukesh Ambani has his family have received death threats.
In August this year, a jeweller was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members.
Among the recent one was in February 2021 when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) laden with explosives was found near Mukesh Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.
(With PTI inputs)
