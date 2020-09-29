The Indian government on Tuesday said that according to the Indian Council Medical Research's (ICMR) second national sero-survey report, one in 15 individuals aged more than 10 years were estimated to be exposed to Covid-19 by August 2020.

"Of 29,082 people surveyed from August 17 to September 22, 6.6% showed evidence of past exposure to SARS-COV2," Dr Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR said stating the sero report.

Dr Bhargava also added that according to the second sero survey report, urban slum and urban non-slum areas had higher SARS CoV 2 infection prevalence than that of rural areas. "Risk in urban slums twice than that in non-slum areas and 4 times the risk in rural setting," the report stated

"Since a large portion of the population is yet susceptible, prevention fatigue is to be avoided and 5T strategy (Test, Track, Trace, Treat & Technology) is to be adhered to," emphasised Dr Bhargava ICMR.

ICMR sero-survey finding stated that 7.1% of adult population showed evidence of past exposure to COVID-19.

Lower infection to case ratio in August compared to May reflects substantial increase in testing, detection..

Dr Bhargava was speaking at the health ministry presser today. During the presser, the ministry also added that ICMR's second Sero Survey report revealed that a considerable population still vulnerable to Covid-19.

The ministry also added that in the light of the upcoming festivities, winter season and mass gathering, inventive containment strategies need to be implemented by the states.

"We need to have Puja, Chhat, Diwali and Eid with masks, it is very important to keep that in mind," said NITI Aayog member V K Paul.

However, the recovered cases of novel coronavirus in India today crossed 51 lakh-mark, the highest in the world, said government during the press briefing.

India has 4,453 COVID-19 cases and 70 deaths per million population which is among lowest in world.

The count of COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is amongst the lowest in the world, said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The number of COVID-19 tests per million population has crossed 50,000 in India. Total 2.97 crore tests conducted in the month of September, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, India reported its smallest daily rise in Covid-19 deaths since August 3 of 776, Union Health Ministry data showed today. With this, India death toll now stands at 96,318.

More than 1 million people have died of coronavirus around the world as of today, according to a Reuters tally. Though India's death toll is a relatively low 1.6% of total cases, the country, along with the United States and Brazil, account for nearly 45% of global COVID-19 fatalities.

India has also registered a drop in the number of new coronavirus disease cases today. The nationwide tally has crossed 61-lakh mark.

