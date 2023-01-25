One in every four affluent, salaried Indian worried about layoff, reveals survey

"Increasing basic income tax exemption limit (from current ₹2.5 lakh) is the most common expectation among consumers followed by the increase in the threshold limit of highest tax slab rate of 30 per cent (from current ₹10 lakh). The former is notably higher amongst the salaried segment (42 per cent) while the latter is expected more by businessmen/self-employed (37 per cent) and older 36-55 year olds (42 per cent) segments," according to the survey.