One in four flyers complained of losing checked-in baggage in last three years

To the next survey question on “how many times in the last 3 years have you had a situation where the airline you or your family traveled on damaged your checked in bag(s)?" one in 3 fliers shared that they faced this experience one or more times. Of the 35% out of 10,981 respondents, 20% shared that they or their family member faced this experience twice, while 5% faced it twice, another 5% thrice and yet another 5% experienced it more than four times in the 3-year period.