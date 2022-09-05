One in three Indian households affected by high milk prices

“Despite the higher prices, 68% of the household consumers are continuing to buy their current type of milk but 32% have either reduced the quantity of milk they buy or switched to cheaper alternatives be it the same brand, different brand or local sources. Given the continuing dependence of most vegetarian households on milk and milk products for protein intake, the reduction in quantities of milk purchased is a cause of concern, especially where children might be getting deprived," LocalCircles said.

