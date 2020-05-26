One in two households in Karnataka need health monitoring: Survey

BENGALURU: Nearly one in two households in Karnataka have people who need constant health monitoring, according to a survey by the state government.

The need for regular surveillance and monitoring of a high number of people will increase pressure on the already inadequate health infrastructure of the state and bring the focus back on glaring regional imbalance as Karnataka prepares to further ease restrictions on the covid-19 induced lockdown post 31 May.

Of the around 1.08 crore households that have been surveyed, there are at least over 48 lakh homes that have people who are senior citizens, persons with co-morbid conditions, flu-like symptoms, and respiratory issues, besides pregnant and lactating women.

The survey was conducted to keep track on categories of people, classified as vulnerable to covid-19, as the state prepares to ease restrictions and attempts to bring back normalcy after two months of lockdown.

The survey exercise that started in the beginning of May involved close to 50,000 personnel including teachers and booth level officials.

The findings of the survey highlights the immideate challenges of the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government that will have overcome decades of disparity that has contributed to regional imbalances, largely skewed in favour the southern districts, especially its growth engine, Bengaluru.

The robust health infrastructure in Bengaluru has helped the city better control the spread of covid-19 and push up recovery rates, but other districts haven’t been as fortunate as it sees a spike in cases in the last few days.

Karnataka confirmed 100 covid-19 positive cases till noon on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 2,282 in the state. Most of the people who tested positive have returned from other states, especially Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu.

The state is also drawing up plans to do away with institutional quarantine as a measure to bring in normalcy and treat covid-19 pandemic as ‘part of our daily lives’.

“Going forward, it can’t be all institutional quarantine. Every week there are changes and our system of quarantine also has to change," K.Sudhakar, Karnataka’s medical education minister said.

Though Karnataka stands at seventh postion in the country for Human Development Index (HDI), the disparities between districts in the northern and southern parts stand out and couldn’t be more different from each other.

Only three out of the 30 districts in the state have a HDI rating above 0.651, classified as better performance while over 17 are in low or moderate performance, according to the 2019-20 Economic Survey of Karnataka.

The disparity is also huge in terms per-capita income that is likely to have a bearing on managing the disease and is likely to add to the challenges of the state government going forward.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated