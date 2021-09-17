One in two single Indians looking for serious relation post second covid wave

NEW DELHI: Seeking clarity and honesty in their dating lives, one in every two (46%) single Indians is looking for a committed, serious relationship in 2021, after the second wave of the pandemic, according to a recent survey by dating app Bumble.

Also, one in every five is looking to get married with New Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad ranking the highest on this. About one-third (33%) feel hopeful about dating right now as lockdown restrictions ease across India while 33% of single Indians are using video dates to really get to know each other better before meeting in real life.

These are findings from a survey carried out in June among 2,000 respondents.

In a statement, Bumble said it has observed shifts in dating priorities and preferences, and that the behaviours that have developed in the aftermath of the pandemic won’t disappear overnight. Many people will not want to let go of some of the new dating norms which have developed over the past year. In particular, after the second wave of the pandemic, emotional connection (60%) and kindness (55%) top the charts in terms of what’s most important to single Indians when it comes to choosing a partner. Social good in terms of volunteering, donating to social causes (48%) especially rank high in preferences for millennials in India. Other priorities are choice of career or ambition (45%), compatibility of interests (45%) financial stability (40%) and empathy (32%).

With more and more Indians getting vaccinated each day, single Indians are once again starting to date in-person as restrictions ease across the country. The top five choices for ideal first in real-life dates in 2021 include long drives, dining at a restaurant, local café or tea shop in the neighbourhood, walks in the park or neighbourhood and going to the movies when theatres reopen.

Post the second wave of the pandemic, there has been a significant increase in positive behaviour in online dating. About 9 in 10 (85%) of single Indians surveyed feel there has been a meaningful rise in positive dating behaviours. 46% claim there is a rise in thoughtful, romantic gestures. Chennai and Pune emerged as the most romantic with 46% claiming to have noticed an increase in thoughtful and romantic gestures, followed by New Delhi (44%), Bengaluru (44%), Mumbai (42%), and Kolkata (42%).

