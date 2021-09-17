One in two single Indians looking for serious relation post second covid wave

In a statement, Bumble said it has observed shifts in dating priorities and preferences, and that the behaviours that have developed in the aftermath of the pandemic won’t disappear overnight. Many people will not want to let go of some of the new dating norms which have developed over the past year. In particular, after the second wave of the pandemic, emotional connection (60%) and kindness (55%) top the charts in terms of what’s most important to single Indians when it comes to choosing a partner. Social good in terms of volunteering, donating to social causes (48%) especially rank high in preferences for millennials in India. Other priorities are choice of career or ambition (45%), compatibility of interests (45%) financial stability (40%) and empathy (32%).