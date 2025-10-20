One killed, three injured after fire breaks out at a chawl in Mumbai's Cuffe Parade

A 15-year-old boy died and three others were injured after a fire broke out in a chawl at the Cuffe Parade area of Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Monday, PTI reported, citing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The incident was reported at approximately 4:15 am at a single-storey chawl in Shivshakti Nagar, located on Captain Prakash Pethe Marg.

Four people were injured in the fire and taken to St George's Hospital, where 15-year-old Yash Vitthal Khot was declared dead, a civic official told PTI.

The other injured individuals were identified as Devendra Choudhary (30), Viraj Khot (13), and Sangram Kurne (25). Choudhary has been admitted to the ICU, while the other two are reported to be in stable condition.

According to officials, the fire was confined to electric wiring, installations, three electric vehicle batteries, and household articles in an area measuring about 10x10 feet on the first floor of the chawl.

A fire engine was dispatched to the scene, and the fire was extinguished by 4:35 am, the report said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

Fire in municipal corporation's dumping site in Gujarat Earlier today, a fire broke out at the municipal corporation's dumping site in Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat.

Firefighters arrived at the location to control the fire.

Fire in furniture warehouse in Madhya Pradesh A fire broke out at a furniture warehouse in Katni, Madhya Pradesh. District Magistrate Pramod Chaturvedi said the cause of the fire remains unknown, and goods valued over ₹4 lakh have been destroyed.

"It was a furniture warehouse that caught fire, though the exact reason for the fire is unknown... The owner has said that goods worth more than ₹4 lakh were destroyed... We are constantly trying to control the fire," Chaturvedi told ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)