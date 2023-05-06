'One minute traffic light plan' to cut travel time in Shimla from 1 hour to 15 min

How does the ‘One-minute traffic light plan’ work?

Under the proposed system, traffic would be released every minute in the ratio of 40:20 and 30:30 seconds. This means vehicles would be stopped for 40 seconds and released for 20 seconds every minute during peak hours. During normal times, they will be halted and released for 30 seconds. The system is based on time, number, and space. The minimum halting distance under the new traffic system will be 500 metres.