‘Only model to eradicate poverty in India is…’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says about AAP govt-run schools
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed renovating all government schools with ₹5 lakh crore, criticizing states like Gujarat and Assam for shutting down schools to promote private education.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if Central Government spends ₹5 lakh crore all government-led schools can be renovated. “Gujarat has shut 6,000 government schools in the past year while Assam closed 4,500 government schools…such states are supporting private education and exploiting poor people," Kejriwal said during Delhi Assembly Session on Monday.