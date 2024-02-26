Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if Central Government spends ₹5 lakh crore all government-led schools can be renovated. “Gujarat has shut 6,000 government schools in the past year while Assam closed 4,500 government schools…such states are supporting private education and exploiting poor people," Kejriwal said during Delhi Assembly Session on Monday.

Further, he slammed the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme that offers cashless healthcare benefits of up to ₹5 lakh per eligible family per year.

The Delhi CM asked if Ayushman Bharat is implemented in the entire country then why people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are coming to the national capital and visiting the governemnt hospital of the city.

"We have provided free healthcare services across Delhi but Ayushmann Yojana caters to families that are identified as deprived and vulnerable based on the socio-economic caste census 2011", he said.

On the power cut, Kejriwal said in Delhi people get 24x7 electricity and asked why people from another part of the country are deprived of such facilities.

"Only 1.5 lakh crore is required to give 200 units of free electricity across India," Kejriwal said.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!