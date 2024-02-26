Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  ‘Only model to eradicate poverty in India is…’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says about AAP govt-run schools
BREAKING NEWS

‘Only model to eradicate poverty in India is…’ Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says about AAP govt-run schools

Livemint

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal proposed renovating all government schools with 5 lakh crore, criticizing states like Gujarat and Assam for shutting down schools to promote private education.

Mint Image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said if Central Government spends 5 lakh crore all government-led schools can be renovated. “Gujarat has shut 6,000 government schools in the past year while Assam closed 4,500 government schools…such states are supporting private education and exploiting poor people," Kejriwal said during Delhi Assembly Session on Monday.

Further, he slammed the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Yojana scheme that offers cashless healthcare benefits of up to 5 lakh per eligible family per year.

The Delhi CM asked if Ayushman Bharat is implemented in the entire country then why people from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are coming to the national capital and visiting the governemnt hospital of the city.

"We have provided free healthcare services across Delhi but Ayushmann Yojana caters to families that are identified as deprived and vulnerable based on the socio-economic caste census 2011", he said.

On the power cut, Kejriwal said in Delhi people get 24x7 electricity and asked why people from another part of the country are deprived of such facilities.

"Only 1.5 lakh crore is required to give 200 units of free electricity across India," Kejriwal said.

