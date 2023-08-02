One more Cheetah dies in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park; 9th so far

Earlier on 1 August, The National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) told the Supreme Court that they have identified potential sites in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for Cheetah introduction. The NTCA had further told the top court that the provisional diagnosis of mortality events points towards natural causes and none of them died due to unnatural reasons such as poaching, snaring, poisoning, road hits, electrocution etc. Earlier the Supreme Court expressed its concern on the death of Cheetahs in KNP and had asked the Centre to take some positive steps regarding this.