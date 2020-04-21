BENGALURUA: An 80-year old man from Kalaburagi succumbed to covid-19. He was admitted to a government health facility in the district with complaint of systematic acute respiratory infection.

According to the state health department’s morning bulletin, the person was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease four years ago and had been bed ridden for the last three years.

The death takes the total number of casualties in Karnataka to 17.

This is the fourth casualty in Kalaburagi, the district that reported the first covid-19 death in the country.

Seven new positive cases were reported in the state on Tuesday taking the state’s total to 415 cases, including 114 recoveries.

Of the seven, three were from Kalaburagi district, two from Vijayapura and one from Dakshina Kannada.

However, the state government said Karnataka has a death rate of 2.6 per one core population till Monday afternoon as against Delhi that has 26.9 and Maharashtra with 19.8.

The rate of increase in positive cases in Karnataka is around 2% as against 8% in Delhi.

Though Bengaluru has reported lower numbers in the last couple of days, there is a sharp spike in cases coming from northern districts.

Gagag saw the highest increase with 14.9% in the last five days, while Vijayapura, Bagalkote and Kalaburagi saw a rise of 11.0%, 8.4% and 6.2% respectively till Monday evening. Bengaluru urban had registered an increase of 0.8% in the last five days, according to government data.

The average growth rate in the state has risen to 5.31% in the last few days, while the average since 8 March stands at 14.64%, data shows.