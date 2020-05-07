One more covid-19 death in Karnataka

BENGALURU : A 55-year old woman in of Davangere died on Thursday due to covid-19, taking the total number of casualties in the state to 30.

The deceased had a history of diabetes and hypertension, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

Karnataka confirmed 12 new covid-19 positive cases on Thursday that takes the state's tally to 705. The health department also confirmed that 12 people have recovered which takes the total number of people cured of covid-19 to 366 that leaves 308 active cases in the state.

The 12 who tested positive on Thursday include three each from Davangere,Bagalkote and Kalaburagi, one each from Bengaluru, Belagavi and Dharwada.

Davangere has seen a sharp spike in cases as it recorded a 36.3% rise in the last five days while Bagalkote, Bidar and Dakshina Kannada recorded 9.1%, 8% and 4.1% respectively.

The state is gearing up to receive around 10000 people who were stranded in locations outside India.

Meanwhile, hundreds of migrant workers started walking from Bengaluru to their native states--some as far as Uttar Pradesh--after the state government cancelled trains to ferry these workers. After severe backlash over the government's decision, taken allegedly at the behest of the builders lobby, the state government said that it would start train services for a week starting Friday. Several workers who had walked up until Devanahalli, about 50 kms from Bengaluru, were brought back and kept in choultries.

The state government is yet to formulate a plan on how it will move all workers who wish to leave since at least two lakh have registered to be sent back to their home states.

