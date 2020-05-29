Home > News > India > One more covid-19 death in Kerala, 62 new patients including two Air India crew
One more covid-19 death in Kerala, 62 new patients including two Air India crew

Nidheesh M.K.

  • Except for one person infected through contact, 33 of Friday's new patients came from foreign countries and 23 came from other states, Vijayan said
  • With this, the state's recorded cases have reached 1,150

Ernakulam: Kerala reported one more death of a covid-19 patient, taking the total fatalities to nine, and 62 new patients including, in a relatively rare occurence, two cabin crew of Air India, one health worker and two prisoners.

With this, the state's recorded cases have reached 1,150. There are 577 active cases, 565 recoveries so far, said the health department. Ten more people cured on Friday.

The 65-year-old deceased, hailing from Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, had returned from the Gulf was undergoing treatment at the Kottayam medical college hospital, where he succumbed to the virus infection on Friday morning, said Kerala's chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Despite the hike in infection numbers over the last three weeks, there is no sign of a community spread in Kerala, said Vijayan.

"Only one out of 71 patients tested in Kerala were found to be positive so far, the national average is one out of 23. After the return of Keralites from abroad and other states from May first week, only ten percent of the total active cases got infected through contacts," he said.

Except for one person infected through contact, 33 of Friday's new patients came from foreign countries and 23 came from other states, Vijayan said. Of the new cases, 14 were reported in Palakkad district, seven from Kannur, six each from Thrissur and Pathanamthitta, five each from Malappuram and Thiruvanthapuram, four each from Kasaragod and Ernakulam, he said. There are 1.24 lakh people are under observation, he added.

—Press Trust of India contributed to this story.

